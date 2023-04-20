National High Five Day is a reminder that every little success in life deserves a bit of celebration, and the high five serves as a universal form of celebration at every level of success!

The High Five, for those who have somehow gone their whole lives without knowing this, is when two people slap hands together, palms facing each other, over their heads. (Not to be mistaken for the 'Low Five' which traditionally takes place at waist level or lower). Did you already know that? Well, now you do! High Five!