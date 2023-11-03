Live
- AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC against HC order upholding his arrest by ED
- Economic circumstances shouldn't lead to dowry deaths: Delhi High Court
- RBI fines PNB, Federal Bank, Mercedes Financial Services for breach of rules
- Conman posing as CBI official nabbed accepting bribe in Nagpur
- Nagarjuna unveils ‘Shantala’second single
- Viewers connect with ‘Sarvam Sakthi Mayam’ characters- Director Pradeep Maddali
- EFLU holds talk on Gender Stereotypes, Language
- This week's Scholarships For Students
- Minister Priyank Kharge Eyes CM Post? Contradictions Arise Amidst Siddaramaiah's Firm Stand
- Mumbai Bullion Closing Rate
National Housewife Day
Are you a stay-at-home mom or a respected homemaker? If you believe that you are not as appreciated as you should be for your efforts, National Housewife Day will help you fight the feeling that your efforts are going largely unnoticed. Or perhaps you are the husband of a housewife who has been accused of underestimating just how much work goes into keeping an entire home under control, not to mention a few children clean and well-behaved.
Either way, this day is right for you. Intended to honor the housewife for her tireless efforts to transform a house into a home, this event has also grown greatly in popularity during recent times.
