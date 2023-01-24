Get off the couch and motivate yourself to get started on that to-do list, because it's time for National Just Do It Day!

Celebrated annually, National Just Do It Day was established in 2015 to encourage people to get things done! January is the perfect month, right at the beginning of the year, to reach down into that motivation and get stuff done. Forget procrastinating or putting things off until another day, because when you get things done today, then you can have tomorrow to rest!

Most people know "Just Do It" as a slogan used by the American athletic shoe and apparel company, Nike. Beginning in 1988, the slogan became a popular way for the shoe company to encourage people to get moving, exercise, work out and play ball. This turned out to be an especially popular phrase during the years that the company's sponsorship went to Michael Jordan, the famous basketball player for the Chicago Bulls.

The first Nike television commercial to incorporate the Just Do It slogan featured an 80 year-old marathon runner named Walter Stack, who ran more than 60,000 miles in his lifetime!

Now, National Just Do It Day is here to encourage people all over the world to get up, get out and get to it! National Just Do It Day is a great day to observe because it means getting a bunch of things finished that have been waiting to be done!