National Kid Inventors’ Day

Kid Inventors’ Day, celebrated on January 17th, honors the achievements of young inventors and aims to inspire more children to unleash their creativity. The chosen date holds significance as it marks the birthday of Benjamin Franklin, a renowned polymath, politician, and child inventor. Despite his numerous accomplishments, Franklin’s lesser-known feat includes inventing the world’s first swim flippers at the age of 12, making him an inspiring figure for young minds aspiring to create groundbreaking innovations.

Throughout history, children have contributed significantly to inventions that continue to impact our lives. Notable examples include the accidental creation of popsicles, the invention of the trampoline, and the development of ear muffs.

