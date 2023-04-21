There's a magical time during childhood where we start spending our days away from our parent's homes.

We enter a world of other children guided under the hand of an adult and start on the amazing journey that is learning. We start learning our ABC's, colors, and shapes, and generally how to be a functioning human being in a society of other human beings.

National Kindergarten Day celebrates this event and the man who is credited with starting it all, Johann Friedrich Oberlin, born on the 21st April.