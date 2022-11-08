National Legal Services Day 2022: History and significance for India's legal aid system

Every year on November 9, India celebrates National Legal Services Day. Legal Services Day commemorates the passage of the Legal Services Authorities Act in 1987. National Legal Services Day is crucial in raising public knowledge about various provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act as well as litigants' rights.

Apart from informing individuals, National Legal Service Day promotes free, competent legal assistance to those from the weaker sections of society. National Legal Services Day is an excellent occasion to discuss difficulties and problems with India's judicial system and how they might be addressed.

History of National Legal Services Day

The Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987 was passed on October 11, 1987, and took effect on November 9, 1995. The Supreme Court of India established National Legal Services Day in 1995 to aid and support the poorer parts of society and to honour the passage of the Legal Services Authorities Act.

National Legal Services Day was founded to support and assist a weaker and poorer groups, including women, Scheduled Tribes, disabled people, Scheduled Castes, natural disaster victims, and human trafficking victims.

Role of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) was established in 1995 by the Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987. The authority carried out operations such as providing free legal aid and guidance to the needy and resolving issues through mediation and amicable settlement. NALSA was a one-of-a-kind endeavour to reduce court backlogs in India while providing access to justice for low-income litigants.

Observance of National Legal Services Day

National Legal Service Day is commemorated to educate citizens about the various aspects of the Legal Services Authorities Act and litigants' rights. Each jurisdiction arranges legal help camps, Lok adalats, and legal aid programmes on this day.