National Lipstick Day 2023 Date, History, Facts, Activities

National Lipstick Day is July 29. Splurge on that high-end red lipstick you've been coveting! Lipstick has been around for thousands of years and has been crafted from a bizarre variety of substances, ranging from precious stones to squashed insects. It has also come to mean many things to women, particularly over the centuries, and remains an integral part of many women's makeup regimens today. No wonder the expression "I feel naked without my lipstick!" it's so common!

National Lipstick Day: History

National Lipstick Day commemorates all that lipstick has done for us – life is so much nicer with lipstick! He also has a much more intriguing past than you might expect.

Most likely, the first individuals to use lipstick were the ancient Sumerians. Not only crushed gemstones adorned her lips but also her eyes and face. In ancient China, beeswax was used to make lipstick, and in ancient Greece, courtesans applied berry-derived pigments to their lips.

Queen Elizabeth's appearance was widely imitated in 16th-century England, where she wore a brilliant white face and hyper crimson lips. It was only worn by courtesans and actors, as it was considered inappropriate for the general population.

In France, the first commercial lipstick made from deer tallow, castor oil, and beeswax was created in the 19th century, and the product took off. The United States soon followed suit, applying lipstick with a brush instead of a tube. During World War II, lipstick was in short supply and began to be packaged in plastic and paper containers. During this period, the first non-smearing, long-wear lipstick was invented!

Since the early 20th century, when colours were limited, the number of lipstick shades has expanded. Each decade introduced a new fashion trend and popularized new shades. In the 1970s, exciting colours such as glitter navy blue and frosted lime green were introduced.

Makeup tutorials and "get ready with me" videos dominate social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Some makeup artists achieve immense fame and make a living by recommending various lipsticks and demonstrating how they look to viewers. The lipstick industry has become a significant player in the cosmetics market, allowing users to express themselves through cosmetics.

National Lipstick Day: Activities

Buy that colour you've been admiring:

We are aware that cosmetics can be pretty expensive. But what better way to commemorate how amiable it is to wear purple lipstick than to pick one up today? Even if you want to spend less money, it's incredible how much a new retail-brand colour can improve your mood.

Post a makeup tutorial:

With the proliferation of makeup tutorials on Instagram and YouTube, inspiration abounds. Create your ideal look and select a few shades for your followers.

Take a look at the label and history

Did you know that rouge was once made from whale blubber? You might be surprised to learn that it's still made with vile substances, like animal fats. Browse your lipsticks at home and make green purchasing decisions.

Lipstick Facts That Will Blow You Away

♦ After working in a dermatologist's office during World War II, intrepid chemist Hazel Bishop figured out how to create smudge-proof lipstick; She's responsible for our long-lasting pouts!

♦ Lipstick accounts for $1,780 of the $15,000 the average woman spends on cosmetics in her lifetime.

♦ During the 1912 New York suffragette rally, many early feminists, including Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Charlotte Perkins Gilman, painted their lips as a symbol of emancipation.

♦ Winston Churchill maintained lipstick production during World War II, despite the cessation of most makeup production, because he believed it boosted morale.

♦ Guerlain's KissKiss Gold and Diamonds Lipstick is available for $62,000; It contains 110 grams of 18-carat gold and 199 diamonds!