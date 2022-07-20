Every once in a while, the human race achieves something truly remarkable, and National Moon Day celebrates the occasion when we first left footsteps upon our nearest neighbour.



It's probably best to gloss quietly over how long it is since the last visitors landed there, but that's no reason to skimp on the celebrations.

After all, there'll never be a better excuse to launch firework rockets over your neighbourhood and dress up in a tinfoil suit with a fishbowl on your head. Alternatively, you might prefer to drag a telescope out into the garden, or maybe sit in a circle howling like wolves as the moon rises.