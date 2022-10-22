Walnut, Hazelnut, Chestnut, Kola Nuts, Pine Nuts, Cashews, and more. There are more types of nuts in the world than most people realize, and many more of these are used for food than people suspect. Most people have a favorite kind of nut, most commonly involved in a favored kind of treat, but there are varieties and uses for nuts that are not commonly known.



National Nut Day has been created in order to encourage the public to consume healthier snack options. What is your go-to snack? A packet of crisps? A chocolate bar? We know that we are guilty of going for the unhealthy option more regularly than we should! So, why not use National Nut Day as the perfect opportunity to switch up your workplace snack? Some nuts, or a combination of nuts and dried fruit, is a healthy snack that will bring a lot of benefits.