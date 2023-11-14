Live
National Pickle Day
It’s National Pickle Day, everyone! Did you forget? Oh, then you must think you’re in a right pickle, but don’t worry. Be as cool as a cucumber, because there’s still time to munch on some pickles, yet.
Pickles take their name from the Dutch word for ‘brine’, and they began to be a popular food some 4,000 years ago, when cucumbers were first imported from India, as they hadn’t really existed in Europe or North Africa before then.
Cleopatra is said to have attributed her looks and youth to the green treats among other things. Nowadays, no pensioner can go without a pickle in some parts of the world, while some pregnant women are said to crave them alongside ice-cream as part of their bizarre pregnancy-related food cravings.
