They're fluffy and playful, they yip and bark and are just all-around adorable, and all they want is to be loved. What could we be talking about? That's right, puppies! National Puppy Day celebrates that most adorable of our four-footed friends, the baby canine, and it's quite possibly the cutest day ever.

It doesn't matter the breed or gender, all puppies are the perfect solution to a terrible day.

They'll cuddle and crawl and… well, occasionally pee all over everything… but they're puppies! When National Puppy Day comes around, you better be ready for a barking good time, there's no way to avoid it when the day is about the ultimate ball of heart-melting fluff!