Live
- Markets log 4th day of rally on buying in HDFC Bank
- ‘India Gate Kartavyapath Out of bounds for walkers and picnicking till G20 is over
- Gold declines Rs 100; silver plunges Rs 700
- Poll panel ready work as per legal provisions: CEC on ‘one nation, one election'
- Mercedes-Benz launches new MAR 20X 3S outlet in Madurai
- KCR to inaugurate Palamuru Rangareddy Lift scheme on September 16
- Community-driven coalition to create a climate-resilient and inclusive Bengaluru
- Forest Minister visits the house of Venkatesh, who died in an elephant attack; Rs 25 lakh compensation announced
- Country's first underground power transformer in Bengaluru installed
- Sitharaman urges Fintechs to safe-guard against cyber, crypto threats
Just In
National Read a Book Day
National Read a Book Day is the perfect day to get lost in a good book. You are encouraged to get your head down and get lost in a story, whether fact...
National Read a Book Day is the perfect day to get lost in a good book. You are encouraged to get your head down and get lost in a story, whether fact or fictional. It is also a great day for encouraging others to read books and raising awareness about them. After all, there are many different benefits that are associated with reading. This includes the fact that it can lower stress, as well as improving concentration and memory.
Studies have shown that adults who spend time reading tend to take part in activities over their lifetime that are more mentally stimulating when compared with those who don’t, as well as showing a slower cognitive decline. Plus, books are an inexpensive way of learning more about the world and having fun.
There are so many reasons why we recommend reading a book, not only on National Read a Book Day, but whenever you find time out of your bust schedule to do so.