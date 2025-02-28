National Science Day 2025: Inspiring Quotes by CV Raman to Celebrate Science

National Science Day is observed across India on February 28 every year to commemorate the groundbreaking discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by renowned scientist CV Raman in 1928. His work earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Indian to receive this honour in the field of science.

The day is marked by various activities in schools, colleges, and research institutions, aiming to foster scientific awareness and encourage innovation. It serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of Indian scientists and the importance of scientific progress.

Inspirational Quotes by CV Raman

On this special occasion, here are ten thought-provoking quotes by CV Raman that highlight his wisdom and passion for science:

1. “Ask the right questions, and nature will open the door to her secrets.”

2. “Success comes through courageous devotion to the task at hand.”

3. “It was poverty and limited resources that strengthened my resolve to achieve excellence.”

4. “While you cannot control who enters your life, you can always learn from them.”

5. “If someone criticizes you, it’s their issue—not yours.”

6. “Science teaches us to appreciate the incredible world we live in.”

7. “A nation's true wealth lies not in its gold reserves but in the strength and intellect of its people.”

8. “The idealism of student life does not always find full expression in adulthood.”

9. “Independent thinking, hard work, and perseverance matter more than expensive equipment in scientific discovery.”

10. “The scientific spirit lies in recognizing the wonder of the world around us.”

Conclusion

CV Raman’s contributions to science continue to inspire generations. As we celebrate National Science Day 2025, let’s honour his legacy by fostering curiosity, innovation, and scientific thinking in everyday life.