National Tapioca Pudding Day
While this pudding might be one of the most commonly known uses of this substance, it has cultural significance around the world. Its origins can be found in Brazil, where the cassava plant is called the mandioca, and the subsequent extracted starch is called tapioca. The name, tapioca, even comes from this area as it is derived from the word “tipi’óka”, used in the South American language, Tupí.
Tapioca is a substance that is often used as a thickener for different culinary dishes, being found in gravies, soups, dumplings and stews. It can also even be used in the brewing of alcohol, with varieties of it being available from all over the world. In Brazil it is possible to find tiquira, kasiri heralds from Africa, and masato is a flavorful tapioca based liquor from Peru.