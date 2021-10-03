National Techies Day is observed on October 3 it's meant to celebrate techies or tech-savvy people.

This annual commemoration held on the third day of the tenth month of the year is a day devoted to promoting careers in technology among young people. In a way, it's also about people who love technology, but the greater focus is on promoting jobs in the tech field.

The word techie usually connotes a person who exudes technical skills or fondness or the characteristic of being technically proficient, especially when it comes to computers.

Techies Day, however, is more than just about the regular technology enthusiast you have in mind.

