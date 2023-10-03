Live
National Techies Day
National Techies Day was originally developed for the purpose of helping high school students become educated about careers in technology.
It was first established in 1998 by techies.com with the support of CNET Networks.
With the awareness that the world of the future will see ever greater integrations of technology into our day-to-day lives, there is the knowledge that with those innovations will come the need for the truly technologically savvy.
The world is in dire need of those men and women, boys and girls, who know their way around this technology-driven world and can help those who are perhaps less knowledgeable find their way.
