National Thank You Note Day is a celebration with roots that trace back to ancient civilizations, including the Egyptians and Chinese, who utilized papyrus papers to express goodwill and good luck through friendly letters. Fast forward to the early 1800s, where Europeans adopted the practice of writing social notes, laying the foundation for the eventual emergence of greeting cards.

The evolution of thank-you notes took a significant turn when Louis Prang, a Prussian Silesian native, migrated to America from Switzerland in 1850. Having escaped the Prussian Government due to his involvement in revolutionary activities in 1848, Prang settled in Boston, Massachusetts. In 1873, on Christmas Day, he initiated the production and sale of greeting cards, introducing them to the European market and subsequently bringing Christmas cards to America around 1874.

Since that pivotal moment, both Christmas cards and thank-you cards have gained widespread popularity globally. National Thank You Note Day pays homage to this historical journey, acknowledging the significance of expressing gratitude and goodwill through handwritten notes, a tradition that has stood the test of time.