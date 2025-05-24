Natural DIY Ubtans to Lighten Dark Spots and Brighten Skin

Dark spots and uneven skin tone can make the skin appear dull, especially for those frequently exposed to sunlight. Using ubtans—traditional herbal pastes made from natural ingredients—offers a safe and gentle way to exfoliate the skin, lighten pigmentation, and reveal a radiant glow without harsh chemicals.

Turmeric and Gram Flour Ubtan

Combine turmeric powder with gram flour (chickpea flour) to create a classic ubtan. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and skin-brightening benefits pair well with gram flour’s gentle exfoliating properties. Add water to form a smooth paste, apply it evenly on the face, and rinse after it dries to reduce pigmentation and enhance your skin’s natural glow.

Tomato Juice and Multani Mitti Mix

Tomato juice, rich in natural acids and lycopene, helps fade dark spots effectively. Mixing it with multani mitti (Fuller’s earth) creates a powerful paste that tightens pores, controls oil, and absorbs impurities. Apply for 20 minutes before rinsing off to achieve a more balanced and clearer complexion, especially suited for oily skin types.

Dried Orange Peel, Honey, and Curd Paste

Powdered dried orange peels, loaded with vitamin C, work well to lighten dark patches and even out skin tone. Combine this powder with honey and curd to make a moisturising and brightening ubtan. Apply evenly on the face and wash after 15 minutes to enjoy smoother, glowing skin.

Almond and Milk Blend

Ground almonds mixed with milk create a nourishing ubtan that targets dark spots and improves skin texture. Almonds, high in vitamin E, gently fade blemishes while milk offers mild bleaching effects. Massage this paste in circular motions before rinsing to help reveal a clearer and more luminous complexion.

Gram Flour and Milk Paste

A simple yet effective ubtan, gram flour mixed with milk exfoliates dead skin cells and brightens the skin. Mix two tablespoons of gram flour with one to two tablespoons of milk to form a paste. Leave it on for 10 minutes, then wash off to unveil refreshed and radiant skin.

Using these natural ubtans regularly can enhance your skin’s brightness, minimise dark spots, and provide gentle exfoliation for a healthy, glowing complexion.