Navratri 2024: Important Dates and Kalash Visarjan Timings

Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great devotion across India. This nine-day festival honours Goddess Durga and her various forms. In 2024, Ashtami, an important day of Navratri, will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, while Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, will mark the end of the festival on October 12. Kalash Visarjan, the immersion of the sacred pot and the idol of Goddess Durga, is traditionally performed on this day.

Auspicious Timing for Kalash Visarjan

Kalash Visarjan, an integral part of Navratri, is performed on Dashami, the tenth day of the festival. In 2024, Dashami falls on October 12, and the auspicious time for the immersion is after 2 PM. This period is considered ideal for performing the rituals, ensuring that the festival concludes with blessings and prosperity.

Important Tithis for Navratri 2024

• Saptami Tithi: Begins on October 10 and lasts until 12:30 PM.

• Maha Ashtami Tithi: Starts after Saptami and lasts until 06:52 AM on October 11.

• Navami Tithi: Begins on October 11 after the Ashtami Tithi and continues until 06:52 AM on October 12.

• Dashami Tithi: Starts after 06:52 AM on October 12.

Navratri Fasting Guidelines

Observing a fast during Navratri is a common practice for devotees. Here are some general guidelines to follow:

1. Dietary Restrictions: Devotees should stick to a diet that includes fruits, dry fruits, nuts, and dairy products. Avoiding grains and non-vegetarian food is encouraged to maintain the purity of the fast.

2. Preparation of Food: It is advised to use desi ghee for preparing food items during the festival as it is considered pure and healthy.

3. Saatvik Lifestyle: Devotees are encouraged to follow a saatvik lifestyle, which involves refraining from non-vegetarian food and focusing on simple, pure foods that are easy to digest.

4. Breaking the Fast: The fast should ideally be broken after sunset. It is advised to avoid consuming heavy or greasy foods, as they may be difficult to digest after a day of fasting.

Navratri 2024 is filled with important rituals, from fasting to Kalash Visarjan, which are observed with devotion. By following the right timings and guidelines, devotees can ensure that their prayers and rituals are performed in the most auspicious manner.