Navratri 2025: Eight Sacred Maa Durga Temples Every Devotee Must Visit

As Navratri 2025 approaches, lakhs of devotees across India are preparing for their spiritual journeys to some of the most revered Durga temples. These temples are not just places of worship but also living reflections of India’s timeless heritage, architecture, and faith. From snow-clad mountains to bustling cities, each shrine holds a unique story and spiritual significance that attracts pilgrims year after year.

Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu & Kashmir

Nestled in the Trikuta Mountains, Vaishno Devi Temple is one of India’s most sacred pilgrimages. Devotees trek uphill or ride ponies to reach the holy cave, chanting “Jai Mata Di” along the way. The breathtaking views and spiritual energy make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple, West Bengal

Located on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, Dakshineswar Temple was built in the 19th century by Rani Rashmoni. Dedicated to Goddess Kali, it holds deep associations with Saint Ramakrishna Paramhansa and is admired for its riverside beauty and classic Bengali temple architecture.

Kamakhya Temple, Assam

One of the most prominent Shakti Peethas, Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is regarded as the embodiment of divine feminine power. Its annual Ambubachi Mela draws thousands, offering an unparalleled spiritual experience.

Jwala Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh

Located in Kangra Valley, Jwala Devi Temple is unique because it does not house an idol. Instead, eternal flames represent the goddess, believed to have been burning for centuries. This rare phenomenon makes it one of the most mystical shrines in India.

Chamundeshwari Temple, Karnataka

Standing tall on Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, this 1,000-year-old temple is a marvel of heritage and devotion. Pilgrims often climb the 1,000 stone steps to reach the sanctum, rewarded with panoramic views of Mysuru city and intricate temple carvings.

Kalighat Temple, West Bengal

Situated in the heart of Kolkata, Kalighat Temple is among the most important Shakti Peethas. Tradition says it marks the spot where Goddess Sati’s toe fell. The bustling temple atmosphere reflects the vibrant mix of faith and city life.

Mahalakshmi Temple, Maharashtra

Located in Kolhapur, the Mahalakshmi or Ambabai Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. Known for its detailed stone carvings and historic legacy, it remains a major center of devotion, attracting pilgrims throughout the year.

Karni Mata Temple, Rajasthan

Perhaps the most unusual shrine, the Karni Mata Temple in Bikaner is home to thousands of sacred rats. Among them, spotting a white rat is considered highly auspicious. This temple, though unconventional, symbolizes faith in its most unique form.

A Spiritual Journey Awaits

Navratri, which will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2 this year, is the perfect occasion to embark on a pilgrimage to these iconic temples. Each shrine, with its legends and traditions, represents India’s eternal devotion to the goddess and the celebration of divine feminine power.