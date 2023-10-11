Navratri Fasting Rules 2023: Dos and Don'ts during Shardiya Navratri

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2023: The most auspicious festival of the Hindu community, Navratri, is here. Devotees of Maa Durga celebrate the auspicious nine-day festival with immense love and enthusiasm. This festival is celebrated with grandeur and zeal throughout the country and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Devotees worship the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga while fasting to seek blessings from her.

Navratri is celebrated four times a year: Sharad Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Navratri and Ashadha Gupta Navratri. However, two are more popularly celebrated by devotees. The first is known as Chaitra Navratri and is observed in spring during the months of March or April. The second is known as Sharad Navratri and is observed between October and November.

This year, Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from October 15 to 23 and will culminate in Dussehra. During this festival, devotees fast for nine days and participate in various rituals including Navratri Ghatsthapana, Durga Aarti, recitations of Durga Chalisa, Durga Saptashathi Path, Kanya Puja and lively Garba and Dandiya nights.

Now, amidst the nine-day festivities, fasts are mainly observed in the right way to worship and obtain the blessings of Goddess Durga. So, let us explain to you the do's and don'ts while observing fast.

Navratri Fasting Rules 2023: Dos and Don'ts

1. Devotees should wake up early and take a holy bath during the 9-day festivities.

2. Devotees should avoid consumption of alcohol, tobacco and non-vegetarian foods during the nine-day fast.

3. One should refrain from cutting nails, cutting hair or shaving beard during the Navratri fast.

4. As part of the fast, devotees can consume kuttu, singhara, sama, milk, sabudana, potatoes and fruits to boost their energy.

5. Mustard and sesame oil should be abstained from during Navratri fasting. However, you can use peanut oil or ghee as an alternative.

6. Consumption of processed salt should be avoided, while you can use rock salt or sendha namak for your Navratri recipes.

7. Devotees should keep in mind not to sleep during the day while fasting.

8. Devotees performing the puja or observing the fast should always wear fresh and clean clothes while performing the festival rituals and should not sport clothing or accessories made of leather. Additionally, they must refrain from wearing black clothing.

9. Children, pregnant women or people with serious illnesses should avoid keeping vrat.

10. During these nine days of Navratri, offer prayers to the nine different forms of Maa Durga and be kind and compassionate.