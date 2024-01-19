NDRF Raising Day 2024: Date, History, Facts, and Courageous Efforts in Vadodara Boat Tragedy

On the eve of NDRF Raising Day, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) proved once again that they are the guardians of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. Responding swiftly to a crisis in Vadodara, where a boat overturned in a lake, NDRF personnel demonstrated their commitment and preparedness, saving the lives of students and teachers. This heroic act not only showcased their capabilities but also emphasised the crucial role they play in disaster management and response efforts across the nation.

NDRF Raising Day History:

The inception of NDRF can be traced back to the devastating natural calamities that plagued India from 1990 to 2004. Witnessing the need for a specialised force dedicated to disaster management, the Disaster Management Act was enacted on December 26, 2005. This paved the way for the establishment of the NDRF on January 19, 2006, marking a significant step towards safeguarding the country during times of crisis.

Emblem of Dedication:

The NDRF's motto, "Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra," reflects their unwavering commitment to sustained disaster response under all circumstances. These brave men and women symbolise hope and resilience, standing ready to confront any challenge nature throws their way.

Celebrating Heroes:

Every year on January 19, the nation celebrates the NDRF Raising Day, a day dedicated to honouring their selfless service and acknowledging the countless lives they have saved. Their courage during floods, cyclones, earthquakes, landslides, and hazardous material incidents deserves our deepest gratitude and respect.

A Unified Force for a Diverse Nation:

1. Sixteen Battalions Strong: The NDRF comprises 16 battalions, each functioning with unwavering commitment on paramilitary lines. These battalions draw their strength from experienced personnel on deputation from various paramilitary forces across India.

2. A Tapestry of Expertise: The force represents a diverse and highly skilled unit, with contributions from the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Assam Rifles. Each force contributes two battalions, creating a formidable line of defense against disasters.

3. Specialists at Your Service: Within each battalion, there are 18 self-contained specialist search and rescue teams, comprising technicians, engineers, dog squads, electricians, and medical/paramedics – all ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

Facts That Speak Volumes:

1. Masters of the Elements: NDRF personnel are trained comprehensively to handle any disaster with exceptional skill and precision, ranging from floods to treacherous rope rescues and collapsed structures.

2. The Go-To Force: When calamity strikes, the NDRF stands as the nation’s specialised task force, ready to face the challenge head-on.

3. Heroes Beyond Borders: The NDRF's expertise extends beyond national borders, as exemplified by their assistance to Fiji after a devastating cyclone.

4. Paving the Way for Equality: In 2021, the NDRF inducted the first batch of 100 women disaster combatants and rescuers, showcasing their vital role in strengthening the force’s capabilities.

An Indispensable Role:

From rescuing children trapped in borewells to mitigating chemical emergencies, the NDRF’s role is as diverse as the disasters they face. They are equipped and trained to handle any situation, their expertise a beacon of hope in the darkest moments.

As we celebrate the NDRF Raising Day, let us acknowledge and appreciate the remarkable structure, expertise, and commitment of the National Disaster Response Force. Their unwavering spirit continues to inspire us all, reminding us that in the face of disaster, there are heroes dedicated to protecting and serving the nation.