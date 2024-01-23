Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: 10 Inspirational Quotes by the Revered Leader on His Birth Anniversary

The celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Subhas Chandra Bose's Birthday, occurs annually on January 23. This day serves as a tribute to commemorate the strength and contributions of Netaji, one of India's most esteemed freedom fighters. The occasion honours the birth of this iconic revolutionary and visionary leader who dedicated his life to the pursuit of India's independence and dignity. In 1942, while in Germany, Bose was bestowed with the prestigious title of 'Netaji,' meaning 'Revered Leader' in Hindi. This recognition was conferred upon him by both German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau for India in Berlin, as well as by Indian soldiers within the Azad Hind Fauj.

Approaching Netaji's 127th birth anniversary, it is fitting to take a moment to reflect on some of his inspirational quotes, which continue to resonate with timeless wisdom and courage.

Inspiring quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose:

1. "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom."

2. "It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength."

3. "Freedom is not given; it is taken."

4. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

5. "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

6. "Remember that the greatest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong."

7. "Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, satyam [the truth], shivam [the god], sundaram [the beautiful]. Nationalism in India has... roused the creative faculties which for centuries had been lying dormant in our people."

8. "It is only on the basis of undiluted Nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up."

9. "Freedom lost, once lost, is lost forever."

10. "You give me your blood, and I will give you Independence!"

These quotes capture the essence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's passionate commitment to freedom and his unwavering belief in the power of sacrifice for the greater good of the nation.