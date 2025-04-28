New tech using body fluids to make accurate diagnosis of arthritis in just 10 minutes

A team of Korean researchers has developed a new technology that uses body fluids to make accurate diagnoses of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in just 10 minutes.

Studies show that more than 50 per cent of the population aged 65 and older experience symptoms of osteoarthritis, while rheumatoid arthritis is known to be a serious chronic disease that affects approximately 1 in 100 people throughout their lifetime.

Although osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis may appear similar, they differ in both their causes and treatments, making accurate differentiation at the early diagnosis stage critically important. Until now, diagnosis has relied on X-rays, MRI scans, and blood tests, which are time-consuming, costly, and limited in accuracy.

Researchers from the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), in collaboration with Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital focussed on synovial fluid, found in the human joints.

The research team examined the differences in the composition of metabolites -- byproducts of chemical processes occurring within the body -- in synovial fluid.

By analysing these metabolic differences, they developed a technology capable of distinguishing between osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis within 10 minutes, as well as assessing the severity of rheumatoid arthritis.

The research team utilised Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) technology, a phenomenon in which the optical signals of molecules are amplified several million times. This technology amplifies signals from trace molecules present in synovial fluid and, through a combination of AI-based analysis and mathematical algorithms, detects minute substances responsible for arthritis.

In addition, the team developed a simple and rapid diagnostic method using a sensor composed of a sea urchin-shaped gold nanostructure formed on a paper surface with high moisture absorption, enabling efficient detection via body fluids.

The researchers conducted tests using this technology on 120 patients.

The findings, published in Small, a globally renowned scientific journal in the field of nanomaterials, showed that osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis could be diagnosed and distinguished with an accuracy of over 94 per cent.

Furthermore, the technology achieved over 95 per cent accuracy in determining the severity of rheumatoid arthritis. These findings demonstrate that the technology not only significantly reduces the time and cost of arthritis diagnosis but also ensures a high level of diagnostic accuracy.

“If this technology is commercialised, it will not only aid in diagnosis but also be highly useful in monitoring treatment progress,” said lead researcher Dr. Ho Sang Jung, from the Advanced Bio and Healthcare Materials Research Division at KIMS.

“We also plan to continue expanding our research to cover a wider range of diseases in the future,” he added.



