NIFT Students and Narayenpet Saree Artisans Weave Threads of Tradition and Culture

In a celebration that intertwines art, culture, and history, the Ministry of Textiles is honouring traditional handloom artisans as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The occasion serves as evidence of the government's dedication to safeguarding and strengthening the rich tradition of handloom workmanship in the country. The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) students were instrumental in illuminating the mesmerising Narayanpet Saree Cluster as part of the cluster initiative, which features a special partnership between the Ministry and the institute.

In recent years, India's handlooms have garnered global attention, with dignitaries showcasing their admiration for the traditional looms during the recently organized G20 Summit. The art of handlooms is a precious heritage that deserves cherishing, preserving, and promoting to the fullest extent possible. Proud Indians hold the responsibility of elevating their artisans to an international platform, allowing them to share their love and passion for this art form with millions of people worldwide.

“Today's students are committed to bring a fresh ray of hope to the handloom sector. They want to learn our traditional art forms and present them on global platforms in unique ways. The cluster initiative is an inspiring initiative, and we are delighted to see the enthusiasm of the students," Dr Shakeel Iqbal, Associate Professor and Centre Coordinator, DFT, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad.

Narayanpet Cotton sarees are made in the Narayanpet town of Telangana. These sarees have a distinct influence of both the Andhra and Maharashtra regions. In the erstwhile eras, Narayanpet sarees were offered to deities or were worn by royalties in the Maharashtra region. The bright and beautiful colours of these sarees coupled with traditional borders are unique to these sarees. The making of these handloom sarees is described as a unique process wherein eight sarees are made in one go on the loom. Therefore, instead of standard 7 yards of fabric which are generally mounted on the loom, about 56 yards of Silk are mounted, all at a single time.

The Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with NIFT, recognised the immense talent and potential of the NIFT students in contributing to further strengthening India's handloom legacy. As a part of their cluster initiative programme, NIFT students engaged with the local artisans in the Narayanpet cluster. Under the guidance of skilled artisans, they witnessed the meticulous craftsmanship, experiencing the essence of this timeless art form first-hand.

As we approach National Handloom Day, the Ministry of Textiles celebrates the ingenuity and creativity of NIFT students, who have become torchbearers in illuminating India's handloom legacy at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav's Narayanpet cluster. Their dedication and passion for preserving traditional crafts complement the government's vision of fostering self-reliance and empowering local artisans.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav pays a fitting tribute to the skilled artisans and NIFT students, reinforcing India's commitment to nurturing its invaluable handloom legacy and weaving a resplendent tapestry of tradition and modernity.