Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Date, Significance, and Observance

In Hinduism, the Ekadashi fast holds a significant place. Typically, there are two Ekadashi fasts each month according to the Hindu Calendar. However, in the Adhik Maas month, three Ekadashi fasts are observed, making a total of 25 Ekadashi fasts in a year. Among these, the Ekadashi observed during Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha is especially important and is known as Nirjala Ekadashi.

Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi

Nirjala Ekadashi holds a special place due to its unique observance and the stories associated with it. According to Hindu religious tales, the five Pandava brothers, the sons of Kunti, observed this fast. This fast was instrumental in helping them regain their kingdom, adding to its auspicious nature.

Pandit Sanjay Upadhyay, a well-known astrologer from Kashi, explains that Bhima, the second Pandava, observed this fast on the advice of Vyas ji. Unlike his brothers, Bhima found it difficult to fast frequently due to his appetite, so he observed only one fast a year. On Nirjala Ekadashi, he refrained from both food and water, making this fast particularly significant. Observing this fast is said to bestow the blessings of all 24 other Ekadashi fasts of the year.

Importance of Observing Nirjala Ekadashi

For those unable to keep all Ekadashi fasts throughout the year, observing Nirjala Ekadashi is believed to grant the benefits of all other Ekadashi days. This makes Nirjala Ekadashi the most auspicious of all the Ekadashis.

Date of Nirjala Ekadashi in 2024

In 2024, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on Monday, June 17. According to the Hindu Calendar, the Ekadashi tithi begins at 2:54 AM on Sunday, June 16, and lasts throughout the day on Monday.

How to Observe the Nirjala Ekadashi Fast

To observe the Nirjala Ekadashi fast, one must rise early, preferably during Brahma Muhurat, and take a bath. The day should begin with meditation dedicated to Lord Vishnu, followed by taking a vow to observe the fast. This fast is particularly challenging as it occurs during the hot month of Jyeshtha, requiring participants to abstain from both food and water throughout the day.

By following these steps, devotees can successfully observe the Nirjala Ekadashi fast and seek the associated blessings and auspicious outcomes.