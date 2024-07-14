Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta Shine in Exquisite Ensembles and Dazzling Jewels on Day 2 of Anant Ambani's Wedding

On Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta lit up the event with their impeccable style and opulent jewellery. Nita Ambani dazzled in a regal Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ghagra choli, adorned with intricate Zardozi and Naqshi embroidery, complemented by a stunning diamond necklace and yellow diamond earrings. Isha Ambani opted for an elegant ivory silk lehenga, embellished with rare diamonds and emeralds, while Shloka Mehta made a statement in an archival Manish Malhotra lehenga, blending tradition with contemporary flair. Their day 2 looks epitomised grandeur and sophistication, setting the tone for a memorable celebration.

Nita Ambani: Nita Ambani exuded regal elegance in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ghagra choli. Her ensemble featured a tissue gold ghagra and choli, intricately adorned with hand-embroidered Zardozi work, Naqshi embroidery, and Swarovski crystals. She complemented her outfit with a red tissue dupatta edged with Swarovski stones. Her jewellery was equally striking, highlighted by a radiant diamond necklace featuring a rare 100-carat yellow diamond and an 80-carat emerald-cut solitaire drop. Yellow diamond Nizami earrings, diamond kadhas, a massive diamond ring, and traditional accessories completed her glamorous look.





Isha Ambani: Isha Ambani opted for an ivory silk lehenga set designed for the occasion. Her ensemble included a half-sleeved blouse with intricate embroidery, paired with a lehenga skirt featuring Resham embroidery and sequin work. She draped a pleated dupatta styled like a Gujarati-style saree pallu, embellished with Resham work, sequins, and ruby gemstones. Her jewellery was spectacular, highlighted by a choker shimmering with rare orange diamonds, rubies, and an emerald pendant, along with mismatched diamond and emerald earrings. Minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail complemented her sophisticated look.





Shloka Mehta: Shloka Mehta chose an archival Manish Malhotra lehenga for the celebrations. Her ensemble was a blend of edgy and traditional elements, featuring different fabrics and colors that reflect cultural heritage. The outfit, designed by Manish Malhotra, balanced comfort with chic sophistication, making a statement at the festivities.

Each of these Ambani ladies showcased not only their impeccable sense of style but also their affinity for blending tradition with contemporary fashion trends, making them standouts at the wedding celebrations.



