Smoking has long been a habit so many of us would like to kick, but it is something that has proven to be difficult. The good news is that in recent times there has been more of a focus on people quitting smoking, and societies trying to go smoke-free. This is something that businesses and establishments have embraced, and it has helped with a surge in the number of people giving up smoking, but there are still a lot of people with a smoking habit.



We see it every day, people standing outside in the rain huddled over a burning stick of foul tobacco. The stench gets into their clothes, stains their teeth, and permeates the air around them. Every moment of every day is spent waiting for that next nicotine break, their obsession and taste for disgusting habits only being eclipsed by those who insist that coffee is a beverage. No Tobacco Day is dedicated to those who are determined to leave this foul substance behind them and encourage others to do so as well.

Indeed, becoming smoke-free these days is such an event that it has led to its own celebration. People like to acknowledge their achievements and celebrate a cleaner and healthier society, and this is one of the reasons for the creation of No Tobacco Day. Over three decades ago, the World Health Organization created this day to allow the celebration of non-smoking, and to encourage those who do smoke to perform some level of abstinence from all forms of tobacco for at least 24-hours.