Nostalgia is the biggest matchmaker among GenZ and Early Millennials

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that plays a significant role in matchmaking among the younger generations- the GenZ and the Millennials. For this, dating app QuackQuack conducted a comprehensive survey using a structured questionnaire to explore and study the degree to which nostalgia acts as a matchmaker among these age groups. A total of 12,000 individuals between 18 to 32 from both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities participated in the survey. The population consisted of GenZ and Millennials, with 48 per cent of participants identifying as female and 52 per cent identifying as male.

Good Old Days

26 per cent of daters, both GenZ, and Millennials, explain how they love building new connections based on shared nostalgia- cartoons, pop culture references, TV shows, movies, and music- seem to be a big hit among these people. It brings back memories of the good old times when things were simpler, and the burden of life had not fallen on their shoulders. It is also fascinating to see how most people have lived through the same or at least similar experiences while growing up.

Nostalgia gives deeper insight

43 per cent of Millennial daters between 28 and 32 find discussing nostalgic topics like their favorite TV series and favorite games to play growing up helps build better bonds of friendship and even romance. It gives a deeper insight into their matches' lives and also works to remove any awkwardness from the interaction. It's a conversational topic that flows without disruption, helping people get to know each other better. 24 per cent of these people disclosed that nostalgia had played a role in helping them connect with others in a romantic and platonic way.

Conversation Starter

19 per cent of GenZ women between 20 and 25 reported using nostalgic topics as a conversation starter when getting to know someone. For people living outside for work and studies, their favorite food, especially homemade food, is something they love to talk about with a new match. They believe that having shared nostalgic experiences with a potential partner or friend makes them feel more connected and understood.

Impact on dating preference

32 per cent of daters from metros and smaller cities admitted actively seeking out individuals with similar nostalgic interests to form more profound connections. Millennials, for example, love discussing the transition from no technological support growing up to the massive advancement of tech and its presence in every sphere of life now. Going to internet cafes to play games and for in-depth studies seem strange and almost unreal in today's day and age. The way people fell in love in those days, with no phones, no video calls, and no instant messaging, makes it seem more romantic today and makes for a very intriguing subject to discuss, especially with a potential romantic connection, says these daters. The GenZ daters love reminiscing about their school days and exchanging notes on how their lives looked so much alike their new matches'.

Sentimental for the 90s

Considering that GenZ was born between mid-1990 and early 2010, they are awfully inclined towards all things '90s, and 25 percent of men and women between 18 to 25 from both Tier 1 and 2 cities love matching with people who share the same sense of sentiment for the simpler days.

Starting from 90's fashion- baggy jeans and oversized clothes, the vintage look such as the mullet hairstyle for men and shag and fringes for women, movies, and sitcoms, GenZ is hopping on the nostalgia express and taking a trip down the 90s and times well before their time. These young daters also expressed how nostalgia is a form of escapism from the mundane reality of life, helping people reach out for a simpler time that existed once but no more. And people love connecting with other individuals who seem to share and understand these sentiments.