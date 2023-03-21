Nowruz 2023: Persian New Year, has been celebrated more than 3000 years ago

Nowruz means "new day" as it marks the first day of spring and it is celebrated on the astronomical vernal equinox. This spring festival majorly focuses in the concept of love, sprirtual renewal, fertility, which spreads the message of hope across the world.

Date and Time

This festival is based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox, which is 21st march of the Gregorian Calendar. Meanwhile, the Paris community of India, would be celebrating this festival in the month of August 2023, as per the Shahenshah calendar.

History

Historically, the day of Nowruz was observed in the middle east and part of Asoa even though it has its origins in the Iranian religion of Zoroastrianism and thus rooted in the traditions of the Iranian people. Under the Zoroastrian tradition, Nowruz marks as the return of the spring spirit over the dark and evil spirit of winter.