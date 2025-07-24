Nutrition and lifestyle hold the key to overcoming obesity risk

Obesity is a growing concern in India, linked to a rising burden of diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Yet, recent research by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB), Hyderabad, reveals that the genetic patterns associated with obesity in Europeans do not necessarily translate to Indians. The findings emphasize that lifestyle choices and targeted nutrition might be more effective than genetics-based interventions for Indian populations.

Indians tend to exhibit more central or abdominal obesity—excess fat around the waist—even at lower body mass index (BMI) levels than Europeans. This pattern is more strongly linked to metabolic risks such as insulin resistance and cardiovascular disease. The research shows that polygenic risk scores (PRS), which use genetic data to predict obesity risk, work more accurately in people of European ancestry but are less predictive for those of South Asian ancestry, including Indians. This difference suggests that environmental and lifestyle factors play a greater role in influencing obesity in Indians.

The role of lifestyle in weight management

The study tracked individuals with varying glucose levels for nearly two decades, allowing researchers to observe how lifestyle interventions affect people with a high genetic risk of obesity. Interestingly, individuals genetically predisposed to obesity initially responded well to lifestyle modifications such as structured exercise and dietary changes. However, once these interventions stopped, weight regain occurred more rapidly than in people with lower genetic risk. This underlines an important point: while genetics may influence how easily one gains or loses weight, sustainable lifestyle habits are critical to long-term success.

Nutrition: The first line of defense

For Indians, where diets are often rich in refined carbohydrates and low in protein, dietary improvements can significantly alter obesity outcomes. Experts suggest focusing on nutrient-dense whole foods, increasing dietary fiber, and moderating simple carbohydrate intake. Traditional Indian diets already include pulses, vegetables, and spices with known metabolic benefits, but the growing popularity of processed foods and sugary drinks has shifted nutritional patterns in recent years. Adopting balanced meal plans that emphasize seasonal produce, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help counteract genetic predispositions.Specific nutrient supplementation may also prove beneficial. For example, deficiencies in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids are prevalent in India and have been linked to metabolic disorders and weight gain. Addressing such deficiencies through diet or supplements can support metabolic health and weight management, especially for individuals at high genetic risk.

Exercise and physical activity

While nutrition forms the foundation, physical activity determines how effectively calories are utilized and stored. Regular aerobic exercise, resistance training, and even moderate-intensity daily activities like walking or cycling can improve insulin sensitivity and prevent fat accumulation around the abdomen. For genetically susceptible individuals, incorporating consistent physical activity into daily life is more effective than temporary workout plans that are abandoned after initial weight loss.

Early interventions for lasting impact

One of the most powerful findings of the global research effort, which included Indian genetic data, was the ability to predict future obesity risk in children as young as five years old. Early detection means lifestyle and nutritional interventions can start sooner, preventing excessive weight gain before it becomes a chronic issue. For children at risk, promoting outdoor play, limiting screen time, encouraging balanced diets, and educating families about healthy cooking can create lifelong healthy habits.

A holistic approach

The takeaway from the CSIR-CCMB study is clear: while genetics provides part of the picture, it is lifestyle and nutrition that ultimately determine outcomes. For Indians, whose genetic predisposition differs from Europeans, tailored lifestyle solutions—like nutrient-specific supplementation, diet quality improvement, and long-term fitness habits—may yield better results than relying solely on genetic predictions.

As Dr. Giriraj Ratan Chandak of CSIR-CCMB notes, “Lifestyle, diet, and nutrition might play an equal or even greater role than genetics in predicting obesity in Indians.” For individuals and healthcare policymakers alike, the focus should be on creating environments and programs that encourage sustainable nutrition and active lifestyles, rather than treating obesity as an unavoidable genetic destiny.