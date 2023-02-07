One spoon of Desi cow Ghee and Hot Water, offers numerous health benefits

Ghee or clarified butter is made using cow milk butter, which again treated with low heat until the water tend to evaporate from the butter, thus leaving behind only milk solids. These milk solids are skimmed off or strained and what remains is only clarified butter or ghee. Ghee holds more nutrients when compared to standard clarified butter because it is treated with low heat.

Taking ghee along with hot water helps lubricate the digestive tract as it flushes out the toxins which work as a natural laxative. It is also useful to improve the gut health and it aid in the smooth removal of waste from the body, further improves boosting the digestive response.

Ghee is rich in calcium and amino acids, which also helps in strengthening the bone as well as dental health.

When you consume Desi cow ghee in the morning, it provides nourishment to the tissues, promotes healthier skin and also helps to have stronger joints, lubricates the gut lining for a smoother bowel movement and it can help cleanse the body.

Studies have revealed that, eating good fats such as ghee can help the body absorb few essential vitamins as well as minerals. Being a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants and healthy fats, ghee provides numerous health benefits.

Glowing skin as well as healthy hair helps in cell healing as well as rejuvenation. It acts as a natural moisturiser for healthy skin and hair from within. It is excellent conditioner for frizzy, dry hair.

Boost your system : Starting your day with ghee and hot water can work wonders for your digestive system and cleanse your body. It clears the intestinal passage thus aiding in smooth bowel movement and reducing constipation.

Joint lubrication : it plays a significant role in promoting lubrication in the bone joints which helps improve flexibility.

Weight loss : Ghee is packed with essential amino acids which help in weight management. It offers safety and helps in curbing the cravings.

Good blood circulation : it helps reduces the accumulation of free radicals in the body, which helps in preventing the thickening of the arteries. Thus, it helps improves the blood circulation in the body.

Lowers bad cholesterol: Ghee is very rich in omega 3 fatty acids. It helps flush out the bad cholesterol from the system and help improve the level of good cholesterol, HDL and promotes heart health.

Boon for lactose intolerant : Ghee is good for lactose intolerance as well. it is lactose free as the milk solids are removed and it retains rest of the nutrients which are beneficial for health.

One must keep in mind, that it is advisable to incorporate the usage of ghee in moderation and occasionally into your regular diet. People who are overweight and obese or patients suffering rom dyslipidemia, fatty liver, heart diseases, diabetes, hypertension and people who have undergone cholecystectomy (Gall bladder removal surgery) should mindfully include ghee after consulting their healthcare specialists. A healthy individual having active lifestyle can have one to two teaspoon of ghee in their daily diet.