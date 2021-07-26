'One Voice Day' is a global initiative to unite all countries of the world in the reading of the Universal Peace Covenant at exactly 6 p.m. UT on July 26 each year. The Universal Peace Covenant is a 577-word pledge and plea to bring families, countries and the world together in a peaceful co-existence despite our constantly changing world. During this time individuals and groups in all parts of the world unite spiritually to declare their commitment to global peace.



Created from October 1996 to April 1997, One Voice Day is the result of spiritual collaboration. People from all walks of life, several religiouvs beliefs and nationalities, diverse occupations, all races, as young as seventeen and as old as seventy-five, came together with the intention of creating a timeless document that would accurately reflect humanity's hope, challenge, and destiny. The timeless wisdom in the 577-word document serves as an instrument defining how to think peacefully and live peaceably in a world that is constantly changing. Read the Covenant with people around the world