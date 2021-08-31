With the increasing drug problem in countries all over the world, in many cases, tragedies happen. For those who suffer from the consequences of overdose, it can be hard for families to cope with the after-effects of what happened.

It can also be hard for people who don't understand to find sympathy for those families. Overdose Awareness Day is all about bridging the gap between those who don't understand and those who know it all too well.



Overdose Awareness Day initiated in 2001 when Sally J. Finn suggested the idea while she was in the Salvation Army in Melbourne, Australia to her friend Peter Streker, a co-worker who was part of the Community and Health Development Program in Melbourne.

According to Finn, this holiday acknowledges that, "drugs and the consequence of overdose are part of all our lives, and that there are repercussions from the death and injury of people which are felt across every socio-economic and cultural span of the world."

Since 2001, they worked together to create this holiday, and today, governments and organizations remember this holiday as a day to recognize a severe problem that needs to be solved.