Parivartini Ekadashi: Date, Significance, and Rituals

Ekadashi, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, occurs twice a month, totalling 24 times a year. Each Ekadashi is unique, with its own name and spiritual significance. Parivartini Ekadashi, observed during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada, is particularly dedicated to Lord Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This day is believed to bring spiritual benefits, and devotees observe special rituals to honor the deity.

Importance of Parivartini Ekadashi



On this auspicious day, it is believed that Lord Vishnu, who is in a deep cosmic sleep (Yoga Nidra) during Chaturmas, changes his position. This celestial shift holds great importance for devotees, as it is thought to influence the balance of energies. Observing a fast and worshipping Lord Vamana on this day is believed to bring relief from life’s challenges and remove negative influences.

Practices to Avoid on Parivartini Ekadashi



To maintain spiritual purity and reap the full benefits of this sacred day, certain activities should be avoided:

Avoid certain foods: Refrain from consuming garlic, onion, meat, fish, eggs, and rice.

No day-time sleep: Sleeping during the day is discouraged, as it diminishes the merits of fasting.

Control negative emotions: Avoid gossiping, criticizing others, and engaging in conflicts.

Respect elders: Treat parents, teachers, and elders with respect, and avoid any actions that may hurt them.

No grooming: Activities such as cutting hair or nails should be avoided, as they are considered inauspicious.

Auspicious Yogas on Parivartini Ekadashi

On September 14, 2024, Parivartini Ekadashi aligns with several auspicious yogas. Ravi Yoga will begin at 6:06 AM and continue until 8:32 PM, followed by Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Additionally, Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra and Shobhana Yoga will form on the same day, enhancing the spiritual significance of the occasion. Devotees are encouraged to perform rituals and prayers during these favorable periods.

Suggested Rituals for Parivartini Ekadashi



Chant Vishnu Sahasranama: Reciting the 1,000 names of Lord Vishnu is believed to invoke his blessings.

Story reading: Reading the story associated with Parivartini Ekadashi enhances one’s connection to the divine.

Charity: Donating essentials to those in need is a common practice to seek divine favor.

Chant Sri Suktam: This sacred hymn is believed to attract wealth and prosperity.

By following these rituals and maintaining a disciplined approach, devotees can experience spiritual growth and divine blessings on Parivartini Ekadashi.