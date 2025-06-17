Paropakar 2025 – Art for Education: When Art Transforms Lives

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming celebration of creativity and compassion, Nachiketa Tapovan, the Hyderabad-based nonprofit known for its work in holistic education and empowerment, is proud to present Paropakar 2025: Art for Education—a one-of-its-kind fundraising art event dedicated to providing free education for underprivileged children.

Curated by Sushma Thota, this special edition of Paropakar blends the transformative power of art with the mission to educate. The event features a vibrant art exhibition showcasing works of leading artists and Masters like Thota Vaikuntham, Jogen Chowdary, Shakti Burman, Aelay Laxman, Ramesh Gorjala and soul-stirring performances by the very children whose futures this initiative seeks to uplift.

Sushma Thota is an entrepreneur in art & luxury segment. Coming from the artistic family of Shri Thota Vaikuntam, she is building a brand with art at its heart. She is also an investor & founding partner at The Culinary Lounge, pioneers in designing & curating team engagement programs for corporate teams.

“My decade-long involvement with the NGO Nachiketa has inspired me to plan a major fundraising event - Paropakar 2025. This year the focus of Paropakar Fundraiser is free education for underprivileged, tribal, and first-generation learners. ️ Every artwork purchased at Paropakar 2025 directly funds a child's education—covering tuition, books, uniforms, and meals,” she says.

Event Highlights

📍 Venue: The Culinary Lounge, Jubilee Hills 🗓️ Dates:

• Preview (Invite Only): June 20, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM

• Open to All: June 21 & 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

🎨 Features:

• Artworks by acclaimed artists

• Performances by Nachiketa Tapovan’s students

• Proceeds towards child education

• Meet-the-artist sessions & student interactions

📍 Google Maps Location

About the Initiative: What Is Paropakar?

Paropakar, the annual flagship event of Nachiketa Tapovan, is more than a fundraiser—it is a celebration of giving back. Every year, it brings together the creative community, philanthropists, and art lovers to raise support for a vital cause.

https://www.instagram.com/paropakar2025?igsh=bjI3NGhoeW9hcnNl

About Nachiketa Tapovan

Founded in 1999 by Smt. Vasundhara (Vasu Amma) and guided by the spiritual mentorship of Swami Nachiketananda Puri, Nachiketa Tapovan transforms lives through holistic education, values, and wellness.

Our Belief: Education, healthcare, and spiritual growth are rights—not privileges.

Website: nachiketa.org





