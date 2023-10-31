Parumala Perunnal 2023: Date, history and significance of the festival

Parumala Perunnal 2023: It is the festival season and people are enjoying the festivities. Parumala Perunnal is about to be celebrated and is one of the most important festivals celebrated in the state of Kerala. Kerala is known for its festive fabric where people from all communities and religions come together to celebrate special days. ParumalaPerunnal is a religious festival and does not have a cultural element, like the other festivals of Kerala. From the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, in a village called Parumala, the festival is held.



As we prepare to observe the festival, here's everything you need to know.

Parumala Perunnal Date:

Every year on November 2, Parumala Perunnal is celebrated in Kerala. This year, the auspicious day falls on Thursday.

Parumala Perunnal History:

The great metropolitan saint of Malankara, Joseph Mar Dionysius, is believed to have once traveled to Parumala, the small town on the banks of the Pampa River in Kerala. He was born in Kunnamkulam and was highly appreciated everywhere for his wisdom and aura. Contribute to the good of people. The Metropolitan of Malankara, Joseph Mar Dionysius, planned to build a seminary in the region. Arikupurathu Mathen Karnavar granted him two acres of land. A building called Azhippura was built in the area to house the teaching of the Syriac language. In 1902, at the age of 54, the metropolitan of Malankara, Joseph Mar Dionysius, died at the same place. Since then, his death anniversary is commemorated as ParumalaPerunnal.

Parumala Perunnal Significance:

Unlike the other festivals celebrated in the state, Parumala Perunnal focuses solely on devotion and not the cultural aspect of it. People from all communities and religions visit the city during this time to observe the day together. This also acts as a way of contributing to the social fabric of the state, denoting peace and unity.