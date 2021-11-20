Peanut Butter Fudge Day is one that is worthy of a great deal of enjoyment, honor and attention. It appreciates the peanut, peanut butter, and the glorious fudge that it can be made into.



This special day was established by the National Peanut Board and is the perfect time to indulge in this sweet treat. It is widely believed that fudge was first created in the 1800s when a batch of caramels didn't turn out quite right. The word "fudge" actually used to mean a "cheat" or a "hoax", so it makes sense that this word would be used for something that didn't turn out like it was originally meant to be. This mistake turned out to be a delicious revelation that people have been enjoying all around the world ever since.

Peanut Butter Fudge can be made in a variety of ways and the "best" way really comes down to personal preference. Some people like it to be smooth and creamy, while others prefer that it's a bit flaky. It's meant to be solid enough to be eaten with the fingers, but some batches don't quite set up and need to be eaten with a spoon. But that's okay! It's delicious anyway.