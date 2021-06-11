PETA only against cruelty towards animals, not anti-Hindu

Hyderabad: There is so much uproar about PETA ( People for ethical treatment to Animals) being 'anti-Hindu' just because they asked Amul to consider switching from animal-based milk and milk products to vegan / non-dairy milk over a period of time. The Hindu angle was brought expecting the radicals to pitch in and take it forward towards the Hindutva uprising against the western PETA movement.

No Hindu scripture advocates cows being tied to the poles in crammed place all their life in captivity, bred in captivity, separated from the calf and milked with machines and slaughtered once dry of milk.

PETA is an international body that is against cruelty to animals and believe that the dairy industry is indirectly or directly responsible for the cruelty to animals through breeding in captivity, culling of male calf's of the milking cows, feeding the meat industry with the cows past the milking age, administration of hormones and milk enhancing drugs causing unexplainable pain and cruelty to the animals.

All of this is actually pro Hindu and pro all faiths that preach nonviolence and kindness. Kindness is religion neutral. There is nothing anti Hindu in PETA's stand.