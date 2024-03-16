Phalgun Purnima 2024: Date and Celebrations

In Hindu tradition, Phalgun Purnima is celebrated during the full moon of Shukla Paksha, occurring in the month of Phalgun. This auspicious day marks the Holika dahan, which takes place on the eve of Phalgun Purnima, followed by the vibrant festival of Holi the next day. According to beliefs, the first lunar eclipse of the year is anticipated to coincide with Phalgun Purnima.

Date and Time

As per the Vedic Panchang, the full moon date of the Krishna Paksha for the month of Phalgun will commence at 09:54 am on March 24 and conclude at 12:29 pm on March 25. Devotees have the opportunity to observe a fast on March 24, while bathing and donations can be performed on March 25.

First Lunar Eclipse

The first lunar eclipse of 2024 is forecasted to occur on March 25, coinciding with Phalgun Purnima. The eclipse is scheduled to begin at 10:24 am and conclude at 3:01 pm. Notably, this eclipse will not be visible in India, rendering the sutak period invalid. Consequently, devotees can partake in bathing and donation rituals on the morning of March 25.

Bathing and Donation Timings

The auspicious time to commence bathing and donation rituals is during the Brahma Muhurat. On the day of Phalgun Purnima, Brahma Muhurat is anticipated to start from 4:45 am and extend until 5:32 am. Additionally, the convergence of Vriddhi Yoga and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on this day is considered highly auspicious, promising favourable outcomes for devotees engaging in acts of charity, bathing, and worship.