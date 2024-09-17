Pitru Paksha 2024: Guidelines for Placing Ancestors' Photos at Home

In Hindu tradition, ancestors are honoured like deities, especially during the period of Pitru Paksha. This sacred 16-day period involves various rituals that are performed to ensure the peace and salvation of departed souls. Pitru Paksha in 2024 starts on September 17 and concludes on October 2. Many people choose to display photos of their ancestors at home during this time, but placing them in the wrong location can bring negative energy. Understanding the right placement of these photos is crucial for ensuring harmony and positivity.

Importance of Proper Placement of Ancestors' Photos

According to traditional beliefs and principles of Vastu Shastra, placing photos of deceased ancestors in the correct direction can bring peace and well-being to the household. However, placing them incorrectly may invite unrest or negative energy. It's important to follow specific guidelines for their placement.

Where Not to Place Ancestors' Photos

There are certain areas of the home where it is considered inappropriate to place photos of deceased ancestors:

Bedroom: Keeping these photos in the bedroom may disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

Home Temple: According to tradition, placing ancestors' photos in the home temple is not advised as it is seen as inauspicious.

Kitchen: Similarly, placing them in the kitchen is discouraged.

Additionally, it is recommended to avoid placing a photo of a deceased ancestor alongside pictures of living family members. This is thought to cause unrest in the home.

Correct Placement of Ancestors' Photos

According to Vastu Shastra, the south direction is considered the most suitable place for hanging photos of deceased ancestors. This direction is believed to be associated with Lord Yama, the god of death, and is viewed as auspicious for honouring the departed. Proper placement in this direction can bring blessings and a sense of connection with the ancestors.

Rituals During Pitru Paksha for Ancestors' Peace

During Pitru Paksha, people perform rituals such as tarpan, shraddha, and pind daan to pay homage to their ancestors. It is believed that during this time, the souls of ancestors visit the earth, and these rituals help appease them.

Lighting a mustard oil lamp near the photos of ancestors every evening, as well as on the day of Amavasya, is also recommended to receive their blessings and ensure peace.

By following these general guidelines, families can respectfully honour their ancestors and maintain a harmonious environment at home during Pitru Paksha.