Pleasure, peace, and purpose: AiR launches ‘Pause for Happiness’ campaign to combat India’s burnout epidemic

As India enters a new year amid persistent challenges to mental and physical well-being, AiR —Atman in Ravi is igniting a groundbreaking national movement – “Pause for Happpiness”. This pioneering behavioural-shift initiative invites individuals across all age groups to reclaim their inner calm by incorporating intentional pauses into daily life, transforming happpiness from an elusive milestone into a deliberate, accessible practice for 2026. Incidentally, AiR spells happpiness with 3 Ps because he believes that happpiness is a combination of pleasure (achievement), peace (fulfillment) and purpose (Enlightenment). These are the 3 Ps, the 3 keys to true happpiness.

India ranks 118th out of 147 countries in the World Happiness Report 2025 (score 4.389, up from 126th in 2024) yet faces persistent challenges in social support and freedom. Meanwhile, 74% of Indians report chronic stress, 88% experience anxiety disorders, over 70% of urban professionals suffer burnout (one-fifth considering quitting), 70% of students in top cities face anxiety, 20-25% battle depression, and mental health insurance searches surged 41% in 2025.

The campaign is based on AiR's philosophy of “Creating Your Inner Atmosphere”, which promotes stepping away from autopilot and reconnecting with who you truly are while serving as a source of support for navigating constant noise and cultivating joy. Research supports this approach: short mindful pauses, such as deep breathing, can lower cortisol levels by up to 25%, enhance concentration, and build resilience – key counters to the 10.6% prevalence of mental disorders among Indian adults, where 70-92% go untreated due to stigma and resource gaps.

The movement launches today and runs until January 31, 2026. It will have a strong presence on digital platforms like social media, college campuses, influential podcasts, and through various social communities to spark discussions on mental renewal and peace, while providing accessible resources.

At the campaign's core is a cinematic launch film narrated by AiR. This film illustrates the transformative power of pauses – from a deep inhalation amid freeway traffic to a moment of contemplation before entering a boardroom – as portals to mental stability, temporary serenity, and enduring happiness.

Atman in Ravi, Happpiness Ambassador, shared his vision for the movement stating, “We often chase happpiness in milestones – a promotion, a holiday, a relationship. But happpiness is a state of being — being peaceful and blissful, cheerful and playful, grateful and joyful. It resides in the pauses we rarely permit ourselves. When you pause, when you are still, in silence, you experience peace, the foundation of peace; you encounter your true self. A mere five-second pause can shift the entire rhythm of your day, lowering stress, amplifying gratitude, and forging unbreakable mental strength. Let us collectively choose to breathe, to pause, and to thrive.”

This call to action is especially urgent as mental health issues escalate, with urban anxiety prevalence at 13.5% (versus 6.9% rural) and youth suicide as the leading cause of death for ages 15-29. “Pause for Happpiness” counters these trends with evidence-based tools for mindful awareness, aiming to empower millions through a single breath.

AiR plans to create a ripple effect with interactive workshops, shareable digital challenges, and partnerships with wellness influencers. The goal is to position happpiness not as a luxury, but as a daily, accessible discipline; potentially boosting India's happpiness score by fostering social support and generosity factors highlighted in global reports.