Pneumonia during pregnancy: A serious risk for mothers and babies

Pneumonia is a lung infection that causes inflammation in one or both lungs. It makes breathing difficult and lowers oxygen levels in the blood. During pregnancy, pneumonia can be more dangerous because a woman’s body is already working harder to support the growing baby. If not treated in time, the infection can put both the mother and the baby at serious risk.

Why pneumonia is more dangerous during pregnancy

Pregnancy naturally reduces a woman’s immunity. This helps her body accept and protect the developing baby but also makes her more vulnerable to infections. When pneumonia occurs, the lungs cannot supply enough oxygen to both the mother and the baby. The increased strain on the lungs and heart during pregnancy makes it harder to breathe, leading to tiredness, shortness of breath, and low oxygen levels. This can affect the baby’s growth and increase the risk of complications.

Common causes and risk factors

Pneumonia during pregnancy is usually caused by viruses, bacteria, or fungi that infect the lungs. It often begins after a cold, flu, or respiratory illness when the immune system is weak. Pregnant women with asthma, diabetes, heart or lung problems face a higher risk. Smoking, poor nutrition, and exposure to polluted air further increase the chances of infection. Lack of vaccination against respiratory diseases and living or working in crowded areas also make pregnant women more likely to develop pneumonia.

Symptoms to watch for

The symptoms of pneumonia during pregnancy often start like a normal cold or flu but become more serious. A pregnant woman may experience high fever, chills, and a continuous cough with or without mucus. She may also have shortness of breath, chest pain while breathing or coughing, and constant fatigue. In some cases, there can be a rapid heartbeat or bluish lips and fingertips, which are signs of low oxygen in the blood. These symptoms should never be ignored, and immediate medical attention is needed.

Possible complications

Untreated pneumonia can cause severe problems for both the mother and the baby. The mother may develop respiratory failure if her lungs cannot provide enough oxygen. Pneumonia increases the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, or even miscarriage and stillbirth in extreme cases. Serious infections can also cause dangerously low blood pressure, affecting blood flow to the baby. These complications highlight why quick diagnosis and proper medical care are essential.

Diagnosis and treatment

Doctors diagnose pneumonia through physical examination, blood tests, and sometimes a chest X-ray, which is done safely to protect the baby. The treatment depends on the cause. Bacterial pneumonia is treated with antibiotics that are safe for pregnant women. For viral pneumonia, doctors may prescribe antiviral medicines and provide supportive care such as oxygen therapy and fluids. Rest, nutritious food, and plenty of fluids help in faster recovery. Pregnant women should never take medicines on their own and must always follow their doctor’s advice.

Prevention and protection

Prevention is the best protection against pneumonia during pregnancy. Women should take recommended vaccines such as flu and COVID boosters to reduce their risk. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and proteins helps strengthen immunity. Washing hands often, avoiding contact with sick people, and staying away from smoke and pollution are simple but effective preventive steps. Getting enough rest, staying hydrated, and attending regular prenatal check-ups also play a key role in keeping both mother and baby healthy.

Pneumonia during pregnancy is a serious but preventable health issue. Early recognition of symptoms, timely medical care, and preventive measures can save lives. Every pregnant woman should stay alert to signs like persistent cough, fever, and breathlessness. With proper nutrition, vaccination, and doctor’s guidance, the risk of pneumonia can be greatly reduced. Protecting the mother’s lungs means protecting the baby’s life a healthy mother leads to a healthy beginning for the child.

(The writer is a Lead Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)