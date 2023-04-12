Power of flowers: Why flowers make you feel better?

Having fresh flowers in our homes brings a sense of beauty and joy to the personal space. The vibrant colors as well as fragrances of fresh flowers can instantly brighten the room, help create a warm as well as inviting atmosphere.

The presence of flowers helps reduce stress and anxiety and help promote a sense of calm and peace. Dried lavender is usually put in sachets under pillow to promote relaxation. Few flowers can be mentally stimulating as well as help increase productivity.

White flowers help reduce stimulation, they offer calm and serene environment. It will make you feel at peace and tranquillity

Flowers are a symbol of beauty as well as diversity of nature. They come in an array of shapes, sizes as well as colors and each flower carry unique beauty and meaning.

There is flower for every occasion and mood. They bring peace and jubilation to the world and can evoke powerful emotions. They are a source of comfort as well as excitement.

Flower speak when words fail

A beautiful arrangement of flowers can be thoughtful and meaningful gesture to show someone you care. It is great way say, I am thinking of you, to family as well as friend.

Sometimes, flowers can soften the harshness of hard times in life. The fresh flowers can help lift spirit amidst challenging times.

Flowers can bring comfort and support during the difficult times. From the passing of loved one to a difficult divorce, a simple gesture of flowers can be a great way to show your support and let someone know you are thinking of them. The sight of fresh flowers can be a reminder of beauty and hope amid pain and sorrow.

Flowers are a great way to celebrate and commemorate special moments in life. They can provide a meaningful and beautiful way to express love and appreciation, from birthdays and anniversaries to graduations and weddings. They can also add a touch of elegance to a setting. A beautiful centerpiece of flowers instantly brighten any space and create a festive atmosphere.

One can fill empty bottles having water and place them face down. As the soil dries, the water is released.

You can use a two-liter bottle instead of a cup or wine bottle for larger plants. These methods are very helpful in watering the indoor flowers and plants while away from home.

Flowers have the power to bring beauty, joy and comfort to any moment of life. They have the power to inspire great writers and teach life lessons.

Some of the quotes on flower are

"If roses tried to be sunflowers, they would lose their beauty; and if sunflowers tried to be roses, they would lose their strength."

― Matshona Dhliwayo

"Each day is a new flower. Enjoy its beauty while it lasts."

― Bert McCoy

In times of joy and sadness, I hope we can all take time to stop and smell the roses. Whether a bouquet of lilies or a bed of tulips, flowers can bring beauty, joy and comfort to every moment of life.