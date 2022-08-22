Power of Gifting -Gifts also Help Redirect your Future

Giving and receiving gifts always helps produce good positive vibes. Giving gifts is an action, which helps us to shape our own identity. Gifts also help in improving the strained relationship and might also help direct the future of someone. If done correctly, these gifts works no less than a magic, it can change everything.



Accepting a gift creates a special bond between the giver as well as receiver of that gift. The connection thus established brings a new equilibrium in a relationship. The vital details for such magic do happen is that the gift must be freely as well as gladly accepted.

Giving a gift makes all the parties involved feel good, the person sending the gift experiences the thrill of anticipating the reaction of the one receiving the gift. The one receiving the gift would experience the surprise and the joy of receiving of something which might be useful, may be symbolic, but worth keeping.

Life Events

Throughout our lives, we tend to pass through varied roles such as infant, child, student, professional. Worker, retiree, bachelor, spouse or widow. With each transition, we tend to experience what the anthropologist call "a liminal state"

The rituals involve passing from one state to another revolve around receiving and giving gifts -such as birthdays, graduations and weddings etc.

Gifts help send right messages

The symbolism of offering gifts is the ability to find the perfect gift by sending the right message of love, appreciation, understanding, unconditional friendship and support or whatever you would like it to say.

Difference between Gift and Present

There exists a clear difference between a gift and a present. As Forbes puts it "A present is something I give to you because I want you to have it". That is why, sometimes our presents reflect the way we see someone or how we would hop them to be or become for instance, giving exercise equipment to someone who is clearly out of shape. Such present tend to carry a great deal of love with them. The message they send says that we care about the receiver and their future. Sometimes, we should be careful while selecting the presents. In the above case, some of them who are overweight might feel bad, if they tend to receive any exercise machine as presents. So, talk to them before presenting them, if they feel happy to receive the present, go ahead and give it.

Never be obliterated is to provide them something unexpected and it would be impossible to forget. This big and do not be afraid of significant gestures.

Sending letters

Sometimes pure as well as unconditional love is the greatest gift of all. One can easily express it in a letter if your gift is a statement of your emotions or if wisdom is what you would like to gift. That letter would add up all your love and affection, even if it were delivered in the future.

Greatest Gift in history is Fire

As per Greek Mythology, we must thank God Prometheus for that Gift. He stole fire from Zeus to give it humans, along with writing, mathematics, agriculture and medicine.

Statue of Liberty

Statue of liberty was designed by Frederic Bartholdi, the 305-foot-tall neoclassical statue, it took nine years to build and it was shipped to the US in pieces, where it took another 4 months to reassemble. It is the universal symbol of freedom and democracy and it was a gift of friendship given to the United States in the year, 1884 from France.

Red Roses

Baseball legend Joe DiMaggio sent "six fresh, long-stemmed red roses, three times each week… forever" to the love of his life, Marilyn Monroe, after her passing away. The flowers were ordered at L. A's Parisian florist and also given specific instructions to be delivered to Marilyn Crypt. Still, in the year, 1982, 20 years after starting to send the roses, Dimaggio cancelled the contract. But Marilyn's admirers continue the tribute, ordering flowers from same Parisian Florist.

Why Wait, Send gifts to your loved ones Send gifts to your love ones and do not know, what surprise been stored to you… by sending gifts, you too would surprise the one who would receive your gift.