Pradosh Vrat in February 2024: Date, significance, puja timing, rituals and all you want to know

Pradosh Vrat, also referred to as Pradosham, holds profound significance in Hinduism as a day dedicated to honouring Lord Shiva and his consort, Goddess Parvati. It serves as a sacred opportunity for devotees to seek eternal happiness, spiritual upliftment, and robust health. Fasting and offering prayers to Lord Shiva characterise the observance of this vrat. Celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi of both the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha lunar phases, Pradosh Vrat is believed to be a time when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati generously fulfill the deepest wishes of those who fast with unwavering devotion and sincerity. It is said that on this auspicious day, devotees are relieved of all forms of suffering, including the burden of negative karma from their past. The occasion is marked with specific dates, timings, and puja rituals, providing an opportunity for devotees to deepen their spiritual connection and receive blessings from the divine.

Observance in February 2024

In February 2024, Pradosh Vrat falls on Wednesday, February 21. The auspicious timings for the occasion are as follows:

• Date (Shukla Paksha): February 21, 2024

• Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 11:27 AM, February 21, 2024

• Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 01:21 PM, February 22, 2024

• Puja Muhurat: 05:48 PM to 08:17 PM

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh is revered as a propitious day in Hinduism, focusing on the worship of Lord Shiva. There are twenty-four Pradosh Vrat observances throughout the year, occurring twice each month on the Thirteenth day of both the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha lunar phases. Fasting, prayers, and homage to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati characterise this day. It's believed that sincere observance of this fast leads to the fulfillment of one's deepest desires and liberation from past karma.

Puja Rituals for Pradosh Vrat

Devotees prepare for the puja by taking a bath before dusk. The puja involves reverence to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, and God Kartik. Lord Shiva is worshipped in a sacred pot called "Kalasha" placed atop Darbha grass and filled with water. The Shiva Lingam is bathed with offerings like milk, ghee, and curd. Bilva leaves, considered auspicious, are often offered. Devotees recite stories from the Shiva Purana and the Pradosh Vrat Katha. The chanting of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra, often done 108 times, is integral to the ritual.

This sacred observance underscores the devotion and reverence of devotees towards Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seeking their blessings for happiness, health, and spiritual fulfillment.