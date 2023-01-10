Pregnancy can occur in women with cervical cancer, say experts

Bengaluru: If a woman has early-stage cervical cancer, she may choose a treatment option like conization or trachelectomy that will maintain her fertility. If they were already pregnant when they received an early diagnosis, they might still give birth vaginally. But if they want to get pregnant, women with late-stage cervical cancer might have to choose IVF.

To mark the present Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Vidya V. Bhat, Medical Director, RadhaKrishna Multi-specialty Hospital, Bengaluru, said the following. "Hysterectomy is the preferred surgical treatment in cervical cancer from Stage 1 to Stage 2a. That is when the cancer is limited to the cervix and uterus only. Uterus-saving surgeries like Conization and Radical Trachelectomy can be done only in early stages," she said.

If detected early, cervical cancer is highly preventable and treatable. HPV vaccination and regular cervical cancer screening can virtually eliminate all cases of cervical cancer. The immunisation rate for women in India, however, is below 10%, and there is no widespread acceptance of vaccination.

"HPV vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent cervical cancer. Because HPV is transmitted sexually, the HPV vaccine offers optimum protection when given before a person becomes sexually active. Routine HPV vaccination is recommended for girls starting at age 11 or 12 years. HPV vaccination is recommended up to age 26 years. Some adults between 27-45 years of age, who are not already vaccinated, may get the HPV vaccine after talking with their doctor about their risk of new HPV infections," she explained.

"Routine cervical cancer screening with HPV test and PAP smear test is also an important way to prevent cervical cancer. Because HPV vaccination doesn't protect against all HPV types that can cause cervical cancer, one should get oneself screened at regular intervals. It is recommended that women undergo PAP smear test once every 3 years and HPV DNA test every 5 years," she added.

The incidence of cervical cancer in India is 18 per 100,000 population, accounting for 18.3% of all cancers in the country. It peaks between 35-65 years of age. Women from poor socio-economic status are especially affected, according to the doctor. Symptoms of cervical cancer include watery or bloody vaginal discharge which may be heavy, continuous and foul smelling, vaginal bleeding after intercourse or between periods, and post-menopausal bleeding.