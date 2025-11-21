Priya Prakash Varrier’s Vietnam getaway turns heads

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier is currently making the most of her Vietnam vacation, and her travel photos are winning hearts online. The young star was spotted exploring the scenic destination in a stylish blue-and-yellow strappy crop top paired with a matching skirt, effortlessly blending comfort and glam. Completing her look with casual red slip-ons, Priya kept things relaxed while still serving major holiday fashion goals.

During her trip, she was seen enjoying a cable car ride, soaking in the cool winter breeze, and even taking a picturesque train journey. Her snapshots from the iconic Golden Bridge — one of Vietnam’s most popular landmarks — highlight that she’s having a refreshing and joyful break away from work. The breezy, wintery backdrop of Vietnam perfectly complements her vibrant holiday mood.

On the professional front, Priya was last seen in Telugu cinema in the 2023 film Bro, sharing screen space with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. Since then, she has explored opportunities across Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi industries. While she continues to experiment with diverse roles, fans are still waiting for that next big breakout moment reminiscent of her viral “wink” that turned her into a nationwide sensation.