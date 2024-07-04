Puri Rath Yatra 2024: Date, History, and a Rare Occurrence After 53 Years

The temple town of Puri in Odisha is preparing for one of the world's largest religious gatherings as the annual Lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra approaches. This sacred event, featuring the divine trio—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra—draws devotees from across India and the globe to Puri.

Date and Duration of Puri Rath Yatra 2024

According to the Hindu Calendar, the Rath Yatra occurs on the Dwitiya Tithi, or the second day of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Ashadha. In 2024, the Rath Yatra in Puri will take place on Sunday, July 7. The nine-day festival will conclude with Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, on July 16.

Significance of Lord Jagannath

Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped as the ruler of the universe. The annual Rath Yatra, or chariot festival, marks the nine-day journey of the holy trinity to their birthplace at the Gundicha temple.

A Rare Occurrence in 2024

The 2024 Rath Yatra holds special significance due to a rare combination of events happening for the first time in 53 years. This year, Netrotsav, Nabajoubana Darshan, and Rath Yatra fall on the same day, a phenomenon last observed in 1971. However, to ensure the timely completion of rituals, the temple administration has decided not to allow Nabajoubana Darshan for devotees this year.

Ritual Adjustments and Preparations

Netrotsav and Nabajoubana Darshan mark the reappearance of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra after a 15-day isolation period known as 'Anasara,' following Snana Purnima. This year, the Anasara period will be shortened to 13 days instead of the usual 15.

Detailed Rituals and Schedule

On the day of the Rath Yatra, numerous rituals will be conducted. The chariots—Nandighosha for Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja for Lord Balabhadra, and Darpadalana for Goddess Subhadra—will be prepared for the journey to Gundicha temple.

Key Rituals on July 7

• Mangal Alati: The festivities will commence at 2 am.

• Netra Utsav Bandhapana: Scheduled for 4 am.

• Chhenapatta Lagi Seva: Performed by Daitapati servitors from 7:30 am to noon to ready the deities for their journey.

• Chariot Consecration: To be completed by 11 am.

• Pahandi of the Deities: Ceremonial procession from 1:10 pm to 2:30 pm.

• ChheraPahanra Ritual: Conducted by the King of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, at 4 pm.

• Chariot Pulling by Devotees: Commences at 5 pm.

Although there are some modifications to this year’s event, the festival's essence remains unchanged. Devotees from around the world will gather to witness and participate in this magnificent event, seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.