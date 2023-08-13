Quit India Movement: Date, History, Significance – All you need to know

August 9 marks the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement, also known as Bharat Jodo Andolan in India, the final phase of the struggle for independence. It was launched as part of the Civil Disobedience movement by Mahatma Gandhi and supported by the main party advocating independence, the Indian National Congress on August 8, 1942.

The Quit India Movement marked a turning point in India's struggle for independence. It is remembered as the symbol of self-rule and nationalism of the Indian people.

Every year since Independence, India celebrates Quit India Day on 9 August to honour the historic civil disobedience movement when the All-India Congress committee passed the landmark resolution on this day, aiming to demand the British government to "Leave India."

What is the Quit India Movement?

The Quit India movement was launched with the main goal of demanding an end to British rule in India and establishing a sovereign state. The slogan was coined by Yusuf Meherally, a socialist and trade unionist who also served as the mayor of Mumbai.

The movement included widespread protests and strikes across the country. The movement saw one of the first active participations from people from all over India.

When did the Quit India Movement start in India?

The movement was launched in the context of World War II, when the Indian National Congress withdrew from providing resources to the British government during the world war.

At the meeting of the Working Committee at Wardha in July 1942, it was decided that the time had come for the movement to enter an active phase. The movement was subsequently officially launched on August 8, 1942 at the Bombay Session.

Why do we celebrate the Quit India Movement?

The Quit India movement played an important role in India's fight for independence and also led to widespread civil disobedience and non-cooperation against the British rulers.

Although the movement did not achieve its goal, it had a significant effect on the Indian freedom struggle.

Who started the Quit India movement?

The movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi session of the All India Congress Committee at the Bombay, on August 8, 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule.

Gandhi's famous "Do or Die" speech

Mahatma Gandhi gave one of his iconic slogans "Do or Die" in his speech during the movement and urged the people of India to engage in "non-violent" civil disobedience and prepare to fight for the cause of independence.

Gandhi said, “The mantra is: 'Do or die.' We will liberate India or die trying; we will not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery”. Women leader Aruna Asaf Ali hoisted the Tricolour on the ground. The Quit India movement had been officially announced.